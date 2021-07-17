ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of ageas SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

AGESY stock opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $37.14 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.81.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. Equities research analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $2.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.74%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

