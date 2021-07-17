ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGESY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $37.14 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $2.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.74%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.