Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$102.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$100.95.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$77.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The company has a market cap of C$18.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$69.14 and a 1 year high of C$117.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In related news, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at C$701,198.55. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$890,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,270,038. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,975.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.