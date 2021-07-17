Agrello Hits Market Cap of $5.61 Million (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Agrello coin can currently be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Agrello has a total market cap of $5.61 million and $109,579.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Agrello has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Agrello Coin Profile

DLT is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 102,735,765 coins. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Agrello Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

