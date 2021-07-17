Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$30.00 at National Bankshares

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.37.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$24.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.42. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$14.48 and a 52 week high of C$31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The firm had revenue of C$729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.11 million. Analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -0.2520809 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.