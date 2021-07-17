Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $777.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. Research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $433,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $459,610.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,641 over the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

