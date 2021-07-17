Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Up 193.0% in June

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 193.0% from the June 15th total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akumin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akumin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akumin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Akumin in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Akumin by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,923 shares in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKU opened at $3.17 on Friday. Akumin has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $225.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on AKU shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

