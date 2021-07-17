Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $197.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Albemarle for the second quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. The company is expected to benefit from its actions to boost its global lithium derivative capacity and synergies of the Rockwood acquisition. Its cost saving actions are also expected to support margins in 2021. Albemarle also remains committed to boost shareholder returns. However, its Lithium unit is facing headwinds from weak pricing. Higher costs related to project startups may also affect lithium margins. Weaker automotive production due to the global chip shortage is also likely to hurt lithium demand in the near term. Delays in Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) customer orders and the impacts of the winter storm Uri are also likely to hurt the Catalysts segment. High debt level and stretched valuation are other concerns.”

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. raised their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.64.

NYSE ALB opened at $180.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.52. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $79.06 and a fifty-two week high of $192.77.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.