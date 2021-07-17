Albert Jack Krause Sells 25,000 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.38. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $912.04 million, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.48.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 92,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 176,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

