Albert Jack Krause Sells 25,000 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.38. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $912.04 million, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.48.
The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 92,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 176,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
