Alexander A. Seelenberger Buys 7,950 Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CFO Alexander A. Seelenberger bought 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $100,249.50.

VINC stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $31,231,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 101.7% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 93,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47,243 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

