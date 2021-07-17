Alexandra K. Nolan Purchases 10,000 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Alexandra K. Nolan acquired 10,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $255,900.00.

Shares of NWFL opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.56. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 24.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 20.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

