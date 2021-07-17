Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALFVY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

