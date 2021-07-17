Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ALFFF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65. Alfa has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.90.

Alfa Company Profile

Alfa SAB de CV is a holding company, which produces, markets and distributes food through recognized brands in Mexico, the United States, Europe and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Alestra, Newpek and Others. The Alpek segment operates in the petrochemical and synthetic fibers industry.

