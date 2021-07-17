Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANCUF. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $38.82 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $39.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

