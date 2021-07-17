Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.87.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

TSE:ATD.B opened at C$48.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.41 billion and a PE ratio of 16.06. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$36.03 and a 1-year high of C$49.96.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.