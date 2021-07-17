Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director H Eugene Lockhart Sells 65,861 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 65,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $2,340,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

H Eugene Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $103,124.00.

ALKT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.16. 186,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,280. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $49.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALKT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.