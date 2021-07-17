Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 7,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.55, for a total value of $1,012,993.45. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,128 shares of company stock worth $4,758,406. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.50. 1,083,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $144.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.56.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.