AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the June 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AWF stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,622,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,636,000 after buying an additional 509,993 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 27,114 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

