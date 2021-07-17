AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the June 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
AWF stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $12.58.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
