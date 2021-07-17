Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$140.84 million for the quarter.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.