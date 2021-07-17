Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALLO opened at $22.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,969 shares of company stock valued at $507,473. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.