Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Aaron Boynton Sells 2,000 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $11.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,636.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,539. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,475.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,659.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,527.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

