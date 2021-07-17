Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.3% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $98,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,701 shares of company stock valued at $165,854,536 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,636.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,659.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,475.82. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Finally, lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,527.00.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

