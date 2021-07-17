Alpine Global Management, Llc Sells 1,800,000 Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) Stock

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) major shareholder Alpine Global Management, Llc sold 1,800,000 shares of VPC Impact Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $17,946,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ VIH opened at $9.91 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $22.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

