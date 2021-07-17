American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.98

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.98 and last traded at $49.91, with a volume of 1794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,262.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at about $588,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.