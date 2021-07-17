American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins Sells 8,100 Shares

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $644,922.00.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.49 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

