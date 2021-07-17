American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AOUT. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, American Outdoor Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.88.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $64.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.81%. American Outdoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $97,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

