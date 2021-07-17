American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 359,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,742 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American Software were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American Software by 69.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.31 million, a PE ratio of 86.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMSWA. Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $90,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $741,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

