Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $246.78 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $269.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Several analysts have commented on AMP shares. raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

