Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 140,611 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,920,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,611 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $89,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 325.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 203,550 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 76,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 19,770 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.65. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $30.68.

