Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 124,981 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,981 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $79,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $201.86 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $148.14 and a 12-month high of $204.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.91.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

