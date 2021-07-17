Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 43.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 45,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 49.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after buying an additional 20,733 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,904.4% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 37,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 35,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 148.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $186.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.03.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

