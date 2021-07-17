Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 464.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,602 shares of company stock worth $2,979,748. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

