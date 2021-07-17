Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,274 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,458.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 284,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,863,000 after acquiring an additional 278,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $214.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

