Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $4.51 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 153.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,446.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after buying an additional 71,238 shares during the last quarter. Odey Holdings AG raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,970,000 after buying an additional 33,459 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

JPM traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $153.87. The stock had a trading volume of 194,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,369,978. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $465.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

