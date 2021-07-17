Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 42,987 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Stephens raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 117,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,177,191.00. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 531,822 shares of company stock worth $30,520,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

QSR opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.82.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

