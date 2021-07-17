Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 424.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,133 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $139.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $157.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

