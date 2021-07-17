Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Amgen by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Amgen by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.14.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $247.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

