Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Buys $14,400.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,082 shares in the company, valued at $567,187.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FOLD opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

