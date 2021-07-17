Analysts Anticipate Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Chevron reported earnings per share of ($1.59) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 189.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $7.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $7.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.96.

Shares of CVX traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,199,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,319,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.78. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $190.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $5,036,564.50. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

