Analysts Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.99 Billion

Analysts forecast that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report sales of $21.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.90 billion and the highest is $24.08 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $16.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $125.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.52 billion to $129.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $150.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.04 billion to $156.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.21. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,601,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Ford Motor by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 71,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

