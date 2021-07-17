Analysts Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will post sales of $105.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.20 million. Freshpet posted sales of $79.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $433.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $437.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $573.00 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $586.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,780,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan Garcia sold 1,200 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.12, for a total transaction of $205,344.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,997 shares of company stock worth $8,779,013. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.28. 213,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,650. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.99. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -613.12 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $86.53 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.