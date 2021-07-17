Analysts Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Brokerages expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report $1.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.90 billion. The Clorox reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year sales of $7.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Clorox.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 212,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after buying an additional 76,339 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded up $4.75 on Friday, hitting $186.32. 1,376,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,604. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $170.50 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.