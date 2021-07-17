Analysts Expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. The Wendy’s posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,501. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $86,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 18.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 15.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $810,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

