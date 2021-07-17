Analysts Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.24. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,941,074.73. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,935.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 7,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total value of $1,070,905.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $142.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $147.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

