Analysts Set Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Target Price at $314.36

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ACN opened at $311.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.06. Accenture has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $317.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,235 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 209,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

