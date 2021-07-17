Analysts Set Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) PT at $11.00

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 4,733.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,835,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. Barclays has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.78.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

