Analysts Set CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Target Price at $73.25

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCDBF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price target on CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.15. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $58.73.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

