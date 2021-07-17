Analysts Set Expectations for Aspen Aerogels, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.55 million, a P/E ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.46. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $37.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.