Analysts Set Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) PT at $65.64

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,763,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $27,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

