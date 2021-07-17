Analysts Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Price Target at $27.82

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.94.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,149,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,566,000 after acquiring an additional 723,227 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $146,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 788.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,688 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $105,443,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECK traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. 3,874,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,866. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.34. Teck Resources has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.26%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

